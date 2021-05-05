Lord of the Rings fans will be overjoyed to discover two cast members are releasing a new podcast.

Twenty years after the first film in Peter Jackson’s fantasy blockbuster trilogy was released, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd will launch The Friendship Onion, which promises to reveal exclusive stories from filming as well as surprise cameos from co-stars.

Monaghan, who played Charlie in Lost, and Boyd appeared in the film series as the hobbits Meriadoc “Merry” Brandybuck and Peregrin “Pippin” Took, respectively.

“I am contractually obliged to make a glowing comment here in regards to the podcast Billy and I are making together,” Monaghan said.

Boyd added: “Dom took a little persuading, it’s true, but this podcast is going to rock.”

The podcast, produced by Kast Media, will be available to stream on Spotify and across all podcast platforms, including video simulcast episodes on YouTube.

Monaghan and Boys have remained close friends since the trilogy concluded in 2003 with The Return of the King. The podcast will also see the pair discussing recent films and tV shows.

‘Lord of the Rings’ stars Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd launch new podcast, ‘The Friendship Onion’ (New Line Cinema)

The official synopsis reads: “Join your favourite Hobbits, friends and co-stars, Billy Boyd and Dom Monaghan as they take a look back at their time on The Lord of the Rings. Featuring interviews with cast and crew, diving deep into life behind the scenes, and answering the many fan questions, The Friendship Onion will peel back the layers of their friendship, both on screen and off.”