Lord of the Rings actor says he’s ‘had enough’ of franchise

A Lord of the Rings star has “no plans or desires” to return to Middle-earth for a new franchise.

While Sir Ian McKellen has revealed the condition under which he’ll return as Gandalf, one of his co-stars – Hugo Weaving – does not share his enthusiasm for The Hunt for Gollum, which will star and be directed by Andy Serkis.

After Warner Bros announced The Hunt for Gollum earlier this year, which will follow hit Prime Video series The Rings of Power, it was theorised by fans that several Lord of the Rings characters could be returning. However, those hoping to see Weaving reprise the role of Elrond will be left disappointed.

The actor, who returned in Peter Jackson’s Hobbit trilogy, told GamesRadar+ he has “had enough” of the franchise, stating: “It was great being in New Zealand on and off for a 10-year period.

“I did go back and work with the same team on a project called Mortal Engines, which was going to be their next big franchise, but it died on its arse. So, I’ve had enough of Middle-earth. I don’t imagine anyone would ask me to do it again.”

Elaborating upon his reasoning, Weaving said: “Elrond is meant to be immortal, and I’m ageing. Elrond is one of the few characters, I think there’s only three or four of them, who spans through The Silmarillion, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit.”

He said returning for The Hobbit was pushing it, adding: “I was aware I was older before. And shooting stuff on The Hobbit was starting to get slightly silly. I loved being a part of that franchise, but I have absolutely no plans or desires to be a part of it anymore.”

open image in gallery Hugo Weaving as Elrond in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ ( New Line Cinema )

The Hunt for Gollum is the first of several planned new Lord of the Rings franchises that will be released by Warner Bros in the coming decade. They will follow Prime Video’s Rings of Power, which is now back for a second season.

Serkis, who will direct the film, said of the news: “Yesssss, Precious. The time has come once more to venture into the unknown with my dear friends, the extraordinary and incomparable guardians of Middle Earth Peter, Fran and Philippa. With Mike and Pam, and the Warner Bros team on the quest as well, alongside WETA and our filmmaking family in New Zealand. It’s just all too delicious.”

Meanwhile, Jackson and his fellow producers, Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens, added: “It is an honour and a privilege to travel back to Middle-earth with our good friend and collaborator, Andy Serkis, who has unfinished business with that Stinker – Gollum! As life-long fans of Professor Tolkien’s vast mythology, we are proud to be working with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy and the entire team at Warner Bros on another epic adventure!”