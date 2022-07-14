Jump to content
Lord of the Rings fans excited after spotting Easter egg in new trailer: ‘That just got me all shook up’

‘I knew I was going to be in for a treat’

Annabel Nugent
Thursday 14 July 2022 16:19
Comments
Lord of the Rings trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released a second trailer for its Lord of the Rings TV show.

The new series – titled  Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power – will run for eight episodes when it arrives this September.

An earlier teaser for the prequel series, released in February, saw viewers hail it as “incredible”, “jaw-dropping” and “magnificent”.

A second trailer was released on Thursday (14 July) and fans have doubled down on their praise, with many calling it the “most promising” snippet of the forthcoming series they have seen so far.

Many fans fixated on the trailer’s exciting inclusion of the Rivendell music by Canadian composer Howard Shore, which was used in Peter Jackson’s trilogy as the background music for its Rivendell-set scenes.

Rivendell is a valley in JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth, which was home to an Elven town and the house of Elrond.

“When that Rivendell theme hit in the beginning,” wrote one person on Twitter in response to the trailer.

Another added: “The little hint of ‘Rivendell’ theme just got me all shook up tbh. I knew I was going to be in for a treat.”

“What an amazing trailer!! Starts off with the Rivendell theme and such amazing VFX work,” said one person.

A fourth fan wrote: “I HEARD THAT RIVENDELL THEME INTRO AT THE START THERE. I HEARD IT!”

Some peoplecommented on the trailer’s YouTube video, with one person writing: “Did anyone notice that at 0.04 they played the Rivendell theme from the movies?”

The second trailer has given fans a better look at the show’s interpretation of Middle-earth.

The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before the events in Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which starred Elijah Wood.

The new series has been in the works since 2017. Prime Video bought rights to the show for $250m (£183m).

The Rings of Power will star Morfydd Clark, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Joseph Mawle, Lenny Henry and Peter Mullan.

