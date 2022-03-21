Sandra Bullock has revealed that some of Channing Tatum’s ad-libbed lines in their new movie The Lost City ended up on the cutting room floor, because she couldn’t keep a straight face.

Bullock stars alongside Tatum, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe in the forthcoming adventure comedy as dissatisfied author Loretta Sage, who is captured by an eccentric billionaire (Radcliffe) over his belief that the fictional lost city in her new book is real.

The actor made the revelation about Tatum’s lost contributions to the film while speaking to reporters at the SXSW red-carpet premiere for the film in Austin, Texas.

She explained that her co-star, who plays the novel’s cover model Alan Caprison in the film, was asked by the directors to improvise some lines during a scene where he and Pitt’s character rescue Bullock from the billionaire’s jungle lair.

"There's a scene where they have to get me to a car. He and that other actor — I can never remember his name, he's got blond hair," Bullock joked in reference to Pitt, Insider reports.

"The directors had Channing ad-lib lines to us, and none of his lines were used because I was laughing so hard.”

She called Tatum “crazy funny”and shared that one of his ad-libbed moments was the line: “When the shepherd goes to pie, you eat it.”

(Getty Images)

Bullock previously spoke about her technique for ignoring Tatum’s penis while performing the film’s nude scenes.

Asked by The Late Show host Stephen Colbert whether a scene in which Bullock’s character checks Tatum’s front for leeches was CGI, the actress replied: “No. [I’m] fully there. Full on face to face, with the, uh... landscape. I had to spend some time down there, just making sure no leeches, and I had a lot to say to it. When you’re down there, you may as well just get to know it.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The Oscar winner added: “When you’re down there and you have two pages of dialogue, if you are looking directly at it, you will get nothing done. So I looked at his left thigh. I focused more on the left inner thigh.”

The Lost City will be released on 15 April.