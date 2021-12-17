Fans are “hyped” after watching the new trailer of the adventure-comedy film The Lost City starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum.

The trailer for the film, directed by Aaron and Adam Nee, was released on Friday (17 December). It follows the storyline of a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who goes on a book tour with a cover model (Tatum).

Somehow, the novelist gets swept up in a kidnapping attempt by Daniel Radcliffe’s character and the cover model decides to rescue the novelist.

The trailer shows Bullock and Tatum venture into a dangerous jungle adventure after which Brad Pitt’s character pops up to try and rescue the two from the mess created by Radcliffe.

Fans are impressed by the new trailer, calling it “a much overdue dose of fun”.

“The Lost City with Channing Tatum and Sandra Bullock looks hilarious and amazing. I am already hyped for that movie,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Many people are especially excited about Bullock’s character in the film.

“Even if Lost City is repackaged Romancing the Stone, I don’t care, everything is everything else, Sandra Bullock can have my hard-earned monies, I need more love on the screen,” wrote another fan.

“Omg!! ‘Romancing the Stone’ meets ‘Jumanji’ meets ‘Book of Love’. I’m laughing my a** off and it’s just the trailer! Can’t wait to see this!” wrote another excited fan.

The Lost City is scheduled to release on 25 March 2022.