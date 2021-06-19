Luca arrived on Disney Plus this week, with a star-studded voice cast including Sacha Baron Cohen and Jacob Tremblay.

The film follows two young sea monsters who live off the coast of the Italian Riviera. Those on the land have hunted those in the sea for generations, and it’s too dangerous for the youngsters to breach the surface... or so the grown-ups say.

In a four-star review, The Independent’s critic Clarisse Loughrey wrote: “The animation is a gorgeous, tender-hearted paean to childhood summers spent with sunburnt noses and callused fingers and to the friendships that have helped us discover who we are.”

Here’s who’s who in the voice cast…

Room star Jacob Tremblay, 14, plays the lead role of Luca Paguro, a 13-year-old sea monster who lives underwater.

Jacob Tremblay (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are), 17, plays Alberto Scorfano, a teenage sea monster and Luca’s new best friend.

Bridesmaids icon Maya Rudolph voices Daniela Paguro, Luca’s strict sea monster mother and Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen plays Uncle Ugo, a distant relative of Luca’s who lives in the deep sea.

Maya Rudolph and Sacha Baron Cohen (Shutterstock)

Other members of the cast include newcomer Emma Berman as Giulia Marcovaldo, Broadway star Marco Barricelli as Massimo Marcovaldo, Italian comedian Saverio Raimondo as Ercole Visconti, stand-up Jim Gaffigan as Lorenzo Paguro and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor Sandy Martin as Grandma Paguro.

Luca is out on Disney Plus now.