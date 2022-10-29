Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Evans has praised Daniel Craig’s interpretation of James Bond and credited the recent spate of 007 films starring Craig with evolving the secret agent past his earlier womanising.

“We’re not in the Roger Moore [era] where he sleeps with five women per film, that’s not really what he’s about any more,” Evans told The Independent in an interview published on Saturday (29 October). In the most recent Bond films, including Spectre and No Time To Die, the dashing spy with a caddish reputation instead pursues a long-term romance.

But Evans, who is among the UK stars tipped to replace Craig as the next Bond, was remarking about a larger shift in the franchise, which is at once more intimate – Craig’s Bond came saddled with tragic backstory – and more extravagant. “I think people are more interested in the spectacle, the story,” Evans said.

This isn’t the first time Evans has commented on changes to Bond’s character, as well as potential shifts in the franchise’s audience. In September, the Welsh actor told the Guardian that he would “jump” at the chance to take on the iconic role. “I don’t know what the current temperature is with audiences, whether they care enough to worry about what James Bond does in the bedroom,” he said then.

Asked whether he was talking about the sexuality of Bond or the actor bringing him to life, Evans – who is gay – clarified his observation in conversation with The Independent. “Both, I suppose,” he said.

“[My sexuality] hasn’t had any impact on any of the roles I’ve played, my slate is so diverse, so varied in such a brilliant way. I’ve played everything and no one seems to have a problem with that. And also Bond has changed.”

Evans was effusive about the direction the Bond franchise has taken since Craig won the role in 2006. “It’s huge. What are they gonna do next? They’re so fantastic, I love the movies and whoever gets the role will have very big shoes to fill.”

