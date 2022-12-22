Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Idris Elba has returned as John Luther in the first look at a film based on the BBC series.

Netflix has announced the title of a new film that will reunite audiences with the grizzled detective.

The streaming service also shared images from the film, which will be released in March 2023.

Creator Neil Cross has written the script, with Jamie Payne directing.

It will follow on from the BBC drama, which last aired in January 2019.

Titled Luther: The Fallen Sun, the film will, unsurprisingly to fans, follow “a gruesome serial killer” who is “terrorising London”.

Luther, who is in prison, is still haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him and “decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary”.

This journey will seemingly take Luther to a snowy mountain range, with one image showing the character in a rather different location than viewers are used to seeing him.

Idris Elba in ‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ (Netflix)

The film will star Cynthia Erivo and Andy Serkis, with Dermot Crowley returning as Martin Schenk.

Luther: The Fallen Sun will be released on Netflix in March 2023.