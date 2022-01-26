Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged a year after birth of their son, reports say
Actors announced the birth of their son in April last year
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are reportedly engaged.
The Home Alone star and Disney alum began dating four years ago.
A source close to the couple has confirmed to E! News that Culkin, 40, and Song, 33, are now engaged.
In photographs obtained by the publication, Song – who is best known for her role as spoilt hotel heiress London Tipton on Disney’s The Suite Life of Zack and Cody – is seen wearing a diamond ring on her ring finger.
The Independent has contacted representatives for Song and Culkin for comment.
The news follows nine months after the couple confirmed the birth of their son Dakota Song Culkin on 5 April last year.
“We’re overjoyed,” the actors said in a joint statement at the time.
Their son was named after Culkin’s late sister who died aged 29 in 2008 after she was hit by a car.
In a February 2020 interview with Esquire, Culkin spoke about the possibility of starting a family with Song.
“We practice a lot,” said the actor. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”
The pair first sparked dating rumours in 2017 after they were spotted holding hands in Los Angeles. Song and Culkin later starred together in Seth Green’s 2019 comedy-drama Changeland.
Culkin was previously married to actor Rachel Miner from 1998 to 2002.
