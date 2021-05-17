Mads Mikkelsen says Leonardo DiCaprio remake of Another Round will be ‘interesting’

Mads Mikkelsen has responded to the news that Leonardo DiCaprio is leading a remake of his Danish film, Another Round.

Also known as Druk, the Oscar-winning film received critical acclaim last year for its depiction of binge-drinking and midlife crises.

The news that DiCaprio was planning to star in a Hollywood production of the film sparked mixed reactions from fans, although director Thomas Vinterburg told IndieWire that he was “full of hope and curiosity” about the project.

Mikkelsen has since said that he understands the appeal of a remake and is open to it, as long as they understand the core message.

“It's always tricky to make a remake but on the other hand I understand why,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

“Because even though a lot of people might watch [the original], it's not that big. Having said that I have a hunch that a lot of Americans [have] watched this one. So it's going to be interesting, the remake.”

Mikkelsen pointed out that there are “some cultural differences” regarding alcohol between Denmark and the US, but said ultimately “the film is about embracing life and re-finding your life”.

“I think if they get that right, they can have some freedom with the alcohol,” he said.

Another Round won Best International Feature Film at this year’s Oscars, while Vinterberg also received a nomination for Best Director.

If you or someone you know is concerned about alcohol abuse, you can seek help and advice from Drink Aware or call FRANK on 0300 1236600 for friendly, confidential advice.