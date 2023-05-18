Jump to content

Mandy Patinkin has perfect response to Elon Musk using The Princess Bride quote

‘I do not think it means what you think it means,’ actor tweeted

Tom Murray
Thursday 18 May 2023 06:01
Elon Musk calls work from home 'morally wrong'

Inigo Montoya star Mandy Patinkin shared a brilliant rebuttal to Elon Musk quoting The Princess Bride.

In an interview with CNBC’s David Faber that frequently went off the rails, the Twitter owner was asked about what impact his tweeting had on potential investors.

“There’s a scene in The Princess Bride – great movie – where he [Montoya] confronts the person who killed his father. And he says, ‘Offer me money. Offer me power. I don’t care,’” Musk, 51, said.

“I’ll say what I want to say,” the tech mogul added, “and if the consequence of that is losing money, then so be it.”

In the 1987 classic, Patinkin plays the Spanish fencing master Montoya, who seeks revenge against a six-fingered man who murdered his father.

On Twitter, the 70-year-old actor retweeted a clip of Musk botching the quote alongside the caption: “I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Patinkin’s caption refers to another of his character’s quotes from the movie, which has become a frequently shared meme over the years.

Throughout the film, Sicilian boss Vizzini (Wallace Shawn) repeatedly describes things as “inconceivable”. Montoya eventually tells him: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.”

Elon Musk (left) and Mandy Patinkin

(Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Patinkin opened up about the heartbreaking backstory behind one of the film’s most famous scenes.

Elsewhere in the CNBC interview, Musk argued that people who worked from home were “morally wrong” because it was unfair to those who could not work remotely.

He also doubled down on a conspiracy theory suggesting the gunman in the Allen, Texas, mass shooting was not a white supremacist, despite his Nazi tattoos and other damning evidence.

