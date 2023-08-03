Marc Maron calls men trying to cancel Barbie ‘insecure babies’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Life Cinematic email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Marc Maron says men trying to cancel Greta Gerwig’s Barbie are “a bunch of f***ing insecure babies”.

The 59-year-old comedian and podcaster also shared a review of the Margot Robbie-starring film.

“I saw Barbie and I thought it was a f***ing masterpiece,” he said in a TikTok video. “And like, I don’t throw that word around lightly, but, Jesus Christ.”

“It’s like it does a fairly amazing thing to create a sort of broad-based entertainment product that applies to the entire spectrum.

“I think primarily of women. And then just seep it in progressive politics and basic feminism in a way that’s funny, informative and well-executed in a context that is completely engaging is f***ing monumental.”

Maron pointed out that the film executes “feminist ideas in a way that’s funny”.

“And the comedy about men is inspired and the fact that certain men took offense to the point where they, you know, tried to build a grift around it in terms of their narrative as right-wing is so embarrassing for them,” Maron said.

“I mean, so embarrassing for them. Any dude that can’t take those hits in that movie, they’ve really got to look in their pants and decide what they’re made of. I mean, Jesus Christ, what a bunch of f***ing insecure babies.”

(Warner Bros Pictures)

After the film’s release last month, some conservative personalities called for a boycott of Barbie by burning dolls and baselessly claiming the film is “anti-men” and full of “transsexual ... transgender and homosexuality”.

Barbie has gone from strength to strength, as it continues to dominate the US box office in its second weekend.

The comedy, which stars Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, took in a massive $93m (£72m) in its second weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday (30 July).

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Barbie has seen remarkably sustained business following its year-best $162m (£126m) opening, with ticket sales dipped only 43 per cent.

The film has also outpaced Christopher Nolan’s 2008 superhero film The Dark Knight to notch the best first two weeks in cinemas of any Warner Bros release.

It comes after Gerwig’s film broke the opening weekend record for a female director in the US. Patty Jenkins’ 2017 movie Wonder Woman held the previous record with a $103.3m (£80.3m) domestic opening.

Barbie has rapidly collected $351.4m (£273.3m) in screenings in the US and Canada, a rate that will soon make it the biggest box office hit of the summer. Every day it’s played, Barbie has made at least $20m (£15.5m).

Additional reporting from agencies