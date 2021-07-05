Margot Robbie enjoyed a Love Island-themed party for her 31st birthday.

The Australian actor is known to be a huge fan of the ITV2 reality show, and previously revealed she avidly watches the show with her husband Tom Ackerly.

Photos shared by Robbie’s friends, including Ready or Not star Samara Weaving, model Kelly Gale and Gale’s fiancé, the actor Joel Kinnaman, revealed they have been at a Love Island-themed party over the weekend.

Gale shared a photo from the party, referencing the show by setting the location as Casa Amor.

Casa Amor is the villa in which the male contestants meet a group of new girls who then attempt to steal them away from the person they’re currently coupled up with.

The location is introduced midway through the series and usually leads to some of the most dramatic showdowns.

Weaving also referenced the show’s famous catchphrase with her caption, writing: “Got a text!”

Margot Robbie celebrated her 31st birthday with a ‘Love Island’-themed party (Instagram @kellybellyboom)

Robbie, whose credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and I, Tonya, has been married to film producer Ackerley since 2016.