The Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie has dispelled reports she is ready to take a “break” from playing Harley Quinn.

Robbie has portrayed the popular Batman villain in three films across the DC Extended Universe: Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad, which was released last week.

Last month, the actor told Entertainment Weekly that she “needed a break” from the role, having filmed both Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad in relatively quick succession.

However, speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Robbie seemed to walk back her earlier words, and claimed she was keen to pick up the mantle again at any time.

“No, I’ve had enough of a break. I’m ready to do her again,” she insisted.

“I did Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad back-to-back, so that was a lot of Harley all in a one-year period, but that was a while ago now. I’m always ready for more Harley!”

In the world of DC Comics, Harley Quinn is a former psychiatrist who becomes a supervillain, at one point being romantically entangled with The Joker.

While there are not any projects on the current DCEU slate which are likely to feature the character, Harley Quinn remains one of the company’s most popular characters and Robbie has won critical acclaim for her performance in the role.

The Suicide Squad is in UK cinemas now.