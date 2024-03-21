Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Margot Robbie is set to produce The Sims, a movie based on the iconic computer game.

Following the success of Barbie, her production company LuckyChap will work on the feature along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.

Electronic Arts, which published the game, will also be involved in a creative and producing capacity, according to Variety.

The Sims is one of the best-selling live simulation video games of all time, after nearly 200 million copies have been purchased worldwide.

Fans have insisted that the movie should be in “only simlish, no subtitles” referring to the gibberish language spoken by characters, or there will be “no point”.

Others were overjoyed at Robbie’s involvement in the production after the record-breaking box office success of Barbie.

Robbie is set to produce the movie alongside her husband Tom Ackerley (AFP via Getty Images)

“Margot I will support you no matter what. I hope this will be strange and weird and beautiful,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

Others said their love for Barbie means they will be watching the film regardless. “They made Barbie work really well. I’m interested to see how this turns out,” wrote one fan.

Some film fans hoped for another epic clashing of blockbusters – like when Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on the same day – saying: “We need a political war movie to release at the same time so that we can come up with more ‘Barbenheimer’ style names”.

The live simulation video game is one of the best-selling of all time (The Sims/EA Games)

LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced the likes of Barbie, Saltburn and Dreamland, is run by Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.

Kate Herron, who is best-known for directing season one of the genre-bending Marvel series Loki, is expected to write The Sims alongside Briony Redman. The pair have previously worked together on writing for BBC’s Doctor Who.

A cast for the movie has not yet been announced and a production studio is yet to be confirmed.

In 2007, film rights to The Sims had been purchased by 20th Century Fox, with the live-action drama film to be written by Brian Lynch and produced by John Davis.

In 2019, the movie’s development was cancelled following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.