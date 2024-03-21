Margot Robbie to produce new The Sims movie based on video game
Fans are hoping the movie will be in ‘simlish’ – the game’s gibberish language
Margot Robbie is set to produce The Sims, a movie based on the iconic computer game.
Following the success of Barbie, her production company LuckyChap will work on the feature along with Roy Lee and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.
Electronic Arts, which published the game, will also be involved in a creative and producing capacity, according to Variety.
The Sims is one of the best-selling live simulation video games of all time, after nearly 200 million copies have been purchased worldwide.
Fans have insisted that the movie should be in “only simlish, no subtitles” referring to the gibberish language spoken by characters, or there will be “no point”.
Others were overjoyed at Robbie’s involvement in the production after the record-breaking box office success of Barbie.
“Margot I will support you no matter what. I hope this will be strange and weird and beautiful,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.
Others said their love for Barbie means they will be watching the film regardless. “They made Barbie work really well. I’m interested to see how this turns out,” wrote one fan.
Some film fans hoped for another epic clashing of blockbusters – like when Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer was released on the same day – saying: “We need a political war movie to release at the same time so that we can come up with more ‘Barbenheimer’ style names”.
LuckyChap Entertainment, which has produced the likes of Barbie, Saltburn and Dreamland, is run by Robbie, her husband Tom Ackerley, Josey McNamara and Sophia Kerr.
Kate Herron, who is best-known for directing season one of the genre-bending Marvel series Loki, is expected to write The Sims alongside Briony Redman. The pair have previously worked together on writing for BBC’s Doctor Who.
A cast for the movie has not yet been announced and a production studio is yet to be confirmed.
In 2007, film rights to The Sims had been purchased by 20th Century Fox, with the live-action drama film to be written by Brian Lynch and produced by John Davis.
In 2019, the movie’s development was cancelled following the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.
