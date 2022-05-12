Blonde: Director of Netflix’s Marilyn Monroe biopic says film will ‘offend everyone’
Ana de Armas will portray the late ‘Gentlemen Prefer Blondes’ actor in the forthcoming feature
The director of Blonde, Netflix’s forthcoming biopic of Marilyn Monroe, has claimed that the film will “offend everyone”.
Starring Ana de Armas (Knives Out) as the late film star, Blonde will reportedly feature a significant amount of adult content, and has already been given an NC-17 rating in the US.
The film was originally scheduled to come out in 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.
Director Andrew Dominik discussed the project in an interview with Vulture.
“It’s an interesting time for Blonde to come out,” said the filmmaker. “If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out right when Me Too hit and it would have been an expression of all that stuff.
“We’re in a time now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where any lines are. It’s a film that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters because I don’t think it will be as cut-and-dried as people want to see it.
“There’s something in it to offend everyone.”
As well as de Armas, Blonde also features Adrian Brody and Bobby Cannavale in supporting roles.
The film does not yet have a release date, though it is set to arrive on Netflix at some point this year.
