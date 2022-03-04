Marisa Tomei has claimed she was never paid for her work on The King of Staten Island.

The actor played the mother of Pete Davidson’s character in the 2020 independent drama, which also starred Bill Burr.

Based loosely on Pete Davidson’s real life, the Judd Apatow-directed film sees Tomei play Margie, a woman inspired by the Saturday Night Live comedian’s own mother.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Tomei revealed that she had recently reached out to Davidson after realising she had not been compensated for her role.

“I was like, ‘I never got paid for that. Did you? In this age of transparency, can we talk?’” Tomei said.

TheIndependent has contacted Universal for comment.

Tomei added that despite allegedly not being paid yet for the film, she had a “rollicking good time” making the feature.

“[With director] Judd [Apatow]’s approach to improv — which is extensive — I was ­intimidated,” she said. “I’m with all these stand-ups. It was so freeing.”

Tomei and Davidson in ‘The King of Staten Island' (Universal)

The Spider-Man: No Way Home and My Cousin Vinny star added that the film had “really changed how I approach each character going forward”.

The King of Staten Island is available to watch now on Sky and NOW.