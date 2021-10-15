Mark Blum, who starred in films such as Desperately Seeking Susan and the recent TV series YOU, has died of complications from coronavirus.

The actor was 69 years old.

His representative confirmed the news to The Independent.

Blum, a native of Newark, New Jersey, recently appeared as bookstore owner Mr Mooney in YOU, the stalker-themed drama starring Penn Badgley. He also played Bill Lockheart on Succession, as well as Ira Langstrom in Elementary.

Born on 14 May, 1950, Blum got his start in the Eighties, joining the cast of Lovesick, Desperately Seeking Susan, Crocodile Dundee, Blind Date and more.

In the Nineties, he was seen in Miami Rhapsody, The Low Life, Denise Calls Up, and Stag, among other programmes.

The decade also brought a string of TV credits for Blum, in shows such as Roseanne, New York Undercover, CPW, The West Wing, NYPD Blue, and Frasier.

In recent years, Blum was seen in Billions, The Good Fight, and Mozart in the Jungle.

Playwrights Horizons, a New York theatre, was among the first to honour Blum’s memory on social media.

Mark Blum on 19 February 2009 in New York City. (Alli Harvey/Getty Images)

“With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theatre, and to theatres and audiences across the world. We will miss you,” the company wrote.

Loading....

Rebecca Damon, SAG-AFTRA’s executive vice president and New York president, also paid tribute to Blum, writing: ”It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, a passionate champion for merger, and a tireless advocate for members.

“Those of us lucky enough to have known him will treasure our memories of a gifted actor, a master teacher, a loyal friend, and a beautiful human.

“On a personal note – I always appreciated Mark’s clear perception of complex situations. He always spoke the truth and did a great service in informing members of our community about the ins and outs of the union whenever he had the opportunity.

“Mark was smart, funny, and a true actor’s actor. He will be deeply missed.”

She urged others to stay home to limit the spread of the virus.