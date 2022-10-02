Mark Hamill says Zelensky called Russia the ‘evil empire’ in Star Wars reference
Actor met with the Ukrainian president in September
Mark Hamill has said Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia to the “evil empire” in Star Wars.
The sci-fi star spoke with the Ukrainian president in September.
Hamill, 71, was asked about their meeting during an appearance on BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg.
The actor recalled: “He did reference the movies and it’s not hard to understand why. Star Wars was always a fairytale for children and fairytales are morality tales of good versus evil, where good is clearly defined, evil is clearly defined.
“It’s not hard to extrapolate an evil Empire with Russia invading a sovereign nation. So it’s not surprising, and that’s probably what appealed to him about me.”
He said that their conversation “obviously” did not “dwell” on the subject of Star Wars.
“I mean, I was surprised he had the time in his schedule to even talk to me,” said Hamill.
He laughed: “When we spoke for so long I thought, don’t you have to get back to work?”
Russia’s war in Ukraine is at a “pivotal moment,” Nato said on Friday (30 September) after Vladimir Putin annexed more territory and declared sham referendum results to be “the will of millions of people”.
Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg called it “the largest attempted annexation of European territory by force since the Second World War”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies