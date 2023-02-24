Mark Hamill says he thought Zelensky request to help Ukraine was a ‘prank’

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Mark Hamill has spoken out about his surprise at being personally asked to support Ukraine by President Zelensky.

The actor, who is widely known for portraying Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films, is raffling exclusive autographed posters to raise money for the country’s RQ-35 Heidrun drones.

Hamill was asked to get involved in the effort to raise funds for the equipment by Zelensky’s representatives. He also recorded an air-raid message incorporating the iconic Star Wars phrase, “may the force be with you”.

With Friday (24 February) marking the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the actor appeared on Good Morning Britain to discuss his attachment to the cause.

“I'd never done anything that had such importance before,” he explained on Friday’s edition of the ITV morning programme.

“I try to give back,” he said of his previous fundraising efforts. Hamill went on to share his initial response when he was approached for this cause, which was one of disbelief.

“When my business people said President Zelensky contacted us, I said ‘make sure it's not something pranking me,’” he explained. “I don't get contacted by world leaders, hello?”

However, he was quick to get on board as he’d been touched by the stories of the Ukrainian people’s survival efforts.

Mark Hamill and Zelensky (Getty)

“Like everyone else, I watched this unfold a year ago with shock and dismay. It's horrific to see a sovereign nation invaded by a government.

“So when he asked me to do what he wanted me to do, I didn't have to think about it for a second, of course.”

He continued: “He asked me to be the ambassador to the army of drones; they protect the people.”

The fighter jet depicted on the posters is the same one that Luke Skywalker used to destroy the Death Star in the 1977 film Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope.

These 10 posters have additional significance as before this, Hamill has not signed memorabilia since 2017.

To participate in the prize draw for the posters, fans can visit u24.gov.ua/dronation.