Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Mark Strong has said it’s a “shame” that actors are no longer “allowed” to portray characters from different backgrounds.

The 61-year-old star of The End We Start From discussed the shortcomings of authentic casting – the modern practice of casting actors who share aspects of their characters’ backgrounds.

Strong previously played characters such as Jewish villain Harry Starks in the 2004 miniseries The Long Firm, or a Jordanian secret service boss in the 2009 thriller Body of Lies, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Speaking about the latter role, Strong told The Times: “There is no way they would cast a boy from north London in that part any more. And I understand why, but it’s a shame because you don’t really get to play the parts that you’re not, which is what makes the thing interesting.

“It was always about transporting myself to be something else. It’s become more and more difficult these days because that’s not allowed any more.”

Many actors have spoken out in favour of authentic casting, which advocates argue can avoid the causing of offence, as well as leading to richer performances, and increased oppurtunities for minority actors.

Strong is not alone, however, in voicing criticisms of the practice. Earlier this year, Stanley Tucci spoke out in support of straight actors being allowed to play gay roles.

open image in gallery Mark Strong photographed in January 2024 ( Joe Maher/Getty Images )

“Obviously, I believe that’s fine, and I am always very flattered when gay men come up to me and talk to me about The Devil Wears Prada or Supernova, and say, ‘You did it the right way’,” he said. “Because often it’s not done the right way.

“But I really do believe that an actor is an actor is an actor – that you’re supposed to play different people. You just are. That’s the whole point of it.”

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Elsewhere in the Times interview, Strong spoke about his run of villainous roles, which included bad guy parts in Robin Hood, Kick Ass, Shazam! and Cruella.

Strong said he was “never bothered” about the prospect of being typecast.

“Hopefully, I’ve got 50 or 60 years in this business, so even if everyone I play is dark for five or six years, that’s not going to be a problem,” he said. “And those characters are the most interesting to play.”

Strong can next be seen in a production of Oedopus at Wyndham’s Theatre, London.