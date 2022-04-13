Mark Wahlberg says he’s had to switch churches because he kept getting pitched movies
‘I’m not at church looking to find material,’ star said
Mark Wahlberg revealed that he’s had to switch churches multiple times because he kept getting pitched movie ideas.
The Uncharted actor, who is catholic, opened up about the many occasions members of his congregation would present him with movie proposals.
“I would literally move around from church to church because I would get pitched a lot,” he told Insider.
He added: “I’m not at church looking to find material. I’m trying to find some peace and quiet to be able to worship.”
Yet it was a priest who provided the inspiration for his latest film Father Stu – released in cinemas today (13 April). The film is based on the unlikely journey of Father Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest.
Wahlberg explained that his priest “was the least likely person” he expected to pitch him. “But he told me the story a couple of times and, finally, it registered for me,” he said.
“I realised, ‘Wow, I have been looking for something like this,’” he continued. “It’s a fantastic role, a powerful and inspiring story. It felt different and original to get people’s attention.”
Moving forward, Wahlberg said he hopes to add more faith-based films to his credits and said that he’s currently putting together a production company to solely focus on that.
“We are already in the works: film, television, across the board, but putting the emphasis on quality,” he said.
“The hope is I can intrigue other high-calibre talent to come and do what I did with Father Stu: bet on themselves, take a chance. It’s not always about the paycheck.”
Father Stu is playing in cinemas now.
