Mark Wahlberg shares dramatic transformation after gaining 14kg in three weeks for new film

Mark Wahlberg has shared a photo depicting his dramatic transformation for a forthcoming role.

The 49-year-old will next star as a boxer-turned priest in the faith drama Father Stu, a part that he previously revealed requires him to gain 30 pounds (13.6kg) in six weeks.

“After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film,” the actor said during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

Now halfway through his transformation, Wahlberg has given fans an update on his goal via Instagram.

Sharing two side-by-side “before” and “after” photos, the actor appeared to have gained considerable weight within three weeks.

He captioned the post: “From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

The Boogie Nights star previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, telling the late night host that he plans to gain nearly 14kg in the next six weeks.

“They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like, ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” he said.

“I want to go to bakeries. I want to go to Denny’s. I want to get pancakes. I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

This is not Wahlberg’s first time undergoing major weight changes for his roles.

As reported by Men’s Health, he previously gained almost 20kg of muscle for his part as a bodybuilder opposite Dwayne Johnson in 2013’s Pain & Game, as well as gained 27kg for his role in the 2016 disaster film Deepwater Horizon.