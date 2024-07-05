Marlon Wayans updates fans after home invasion, says he had ‘nothing valuable’ to rob

Support truly

Marlon Wayans has assured fans that he is safe after his Los Angeles home was burglarized on Saturday, June 29.

On Friday (July 5), a week after the home invasion, Wayans finally spoke out about the incident in a video posted to Instagram.

“First and foremost, I’m saying thank you to all the people that checked on me, seeing if everything was ok. I was burglarized,” he said. “I want you to know that they didn’t really get much because I don’t own s***.

“The most valuable thing in my house is my house. So unless you’re gonna put that s*** on a truck and drag it away, then yay, man, you did well,” he quipped.

“But I don’t own s***. I don’t wear jewelry. This is fake,” Wayans said, pointing to a gold-colored ring on his finger. “This just does my heart, it’s a heart rate monitor. It’s an Oura. That’s all!

“I’m not flashy. I don’t know jewelry, no necklaces. I don’t have cash; I use credit cards. I’m the wrong n**** to rob. Go down the block, there’s a lot of flashy n****s out there,” he joked.

“God is so Good. Everyone is fine. I’m grateful,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

Marlon Wayans assured fans he is ‘fine’ after home burglary ( Getty Images )

Reiterating that he doesn’t own anything valuable, he added: “I live a simple life with 2 cats and one of them is a 1994 Range Rover, you will need to jumpstart if you steal it cuz the battery is dead.

“Robbers don’t waste your energy or your life doing home invasions,” he warned. “S*** is too heavy!!! You want to carry all that bulls***? Throw your back out, and for what?! I repeat I don’t own s*** valuable. I don’t have a bunch of cash or jewelry. Please pick a better [target] thank you and love you… still.”

Over the weekend, at approximately 2:30am, two robbers snuck into the backyard and shattered a window to enter Wayans’ farmhouse, according to TMZ.

While the 51-year-old comedian was away at the time, his brother Keenan Ivory Wayans was there, the tabloid reports. However, it was one of Wayan’s staffers who discovered the next morning that the White Chicks star’s house was “ransacked.”

Wayans is the latest LA celebrity whose home has been targeted by robbers. Others who’ve recently faced home invasions include former NBA Clippers player Patrick Patterson, Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie and Squid Game star Lee Byung-hu.