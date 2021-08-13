White Chicks star Marlon Wayans explains why the world needs a sequel
‘I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut it would be,’ actor said
Marlon Wayans has explained why he thinks the world needs another White Chicks film.
White Chicks was released to negative reviews in 2004, but became a box office hit after making £113m (£81.9m) from a $37m (£26.8m) budget.
There have been several rumours over the years about a sequel, with the film’s fans wanting a reunion of lead stars, brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans.
Now, speaking to Variety, Marlon has said he thinks White Chicks 2 “is necessary”.
“I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit,” he said, adding: “I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be.”
Marlon – who co-wrote the film with Shawn and his other brother, Keenan – said that he has ideas for a follow-up.
In 2018, Wayans acknowledged that “a lot of people want a second movie”.
He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Me and my brothers have been talking. So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies