Marlon Wayans has explained why he thinks the world needs another White Chicks film.

White Chicks was released to negative reviews in 2004, but became a box office hit after making £113m (£81.9m) from a $37m (£26.8m) budget.

There have been several rumours over the years about a sequel, with the film’s fans wanting a reunion of lead stars, brothers Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

Now, speaking to Variety, Marlon has said he thinks White Chicks 2 “is necessary”.

“I think we’ve tightened up so much that we need to loosen our ties a bit and laugh a little bit,” he said, adding: “I don’t think Hollywood understands what a juggernaut White Chicks 2 would be.”

Marlon – who co-wrote the film with Shawn and his other brother, Keenan – said that he has ideas for a follow-up.

In 2018, Wayans acknowledged that “a lot of people want a second movie”.

Marlon Wayans thinks another ‘White Chicks’ film is ‘necessary’ (Getty Images)

He told The Hollywood Reporter: “Me and my brothers have been talking. So if things go right, we hope to do a White Chicks 2.”