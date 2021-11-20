The first trailer for new Jennifer Lopez romcom Marry Me was released this week, and fans are already excited about it.

The movie stars Lopez as pop star Kat Valdez, who is preparing to marry fellow singer Bastian (Maluma) during a ceremony held in front of their thousands of fans.

However, right before the concert Kat discovers Bastian is having an affair, and is forced to take to the stage alone.

There, she spots the recently divorced Charlie (Owen Wilson), who has been dragged to the concert against his will and is temporarily holding a sign that says “Marry Me”, the name of Valdez’s new single.

Kat then asks Charlie to get on stage with her, and marries him instead. The film follows the couple as they get to know each other, and their respective (completely different) worlds.

Understandably, the premise has drawn several comparisons to the classic romcom Notting Hill, which starred Hugh Grant as the owner of a travel bookshop who falls in love with a movie star (Julia Roberts) after a chance encounter.

“I really thought this Marry Me movie was fake. It’s LITERALLY NOTTING HILL BUT THE MUSIC VERSION,” one person tweeted after watching the trailer.

“You are asking me, a person who has watched Notting Hill a number of times that is definitely in the triple digits, whether I am excited about that new Marry Me trailer?” a fan wrote.

“Aw, Marry Me looks like a really sweet rom-com? Like Notting Hill, only she’s a famous pop star,” another wrote.

“It took me a second to figure out why I found myself super into this, then remembered NOTTING HILL is one of my favourite movies,” a fan tweeted.

Marry Me is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day weekend release, in February 2022 – Lopez is reportedly planning to release an album to coincide with the film.

Around the same time 20 years ago, in 2001, she became the first woman to have a No 1 film and album simultaneously when she starred in The Wedding Planner, opposite Matthew McConaughey, and released her second studio album, J Lo.