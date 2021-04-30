A video of Martin Scorsese attempting to identify “feminine products” has gone viral on TikTok.

Earlier this week, the acclaimed filmmaker’s daughter Francesca uploaded a clip to the video-sharing platform in which she quizzed Scorsese on his knowledge of “feminine items”.

Titled “Having my dad guess feminine items pt. 1”, the video sees the Oscar winner attempt to identify a range of cosmetic products, including an eyelash curler, bobby pin, hair donut and nipple pasties.

When presented with an image of an eyelash curler, the Goodfellas director correctly said that the product is “for your eyes” before assuming the item to be mascara.

The father of three easily identified an image of a bobby-pin, telling his 21-year-old daughter that she is “wasting his time”.

However, the 78-year-old appeared to be stumped when shown a picture of nipple pasties, which he guessed were earbuds.

Similarly, he mistook a menstrual cup for a “flagon” (a container in which a drink is served) and a hair donut (used to easily style a bun hairdo) for “some sort of weird pillow”.

However, Francesca was impressed by her father’s knowledge, captioning the video: “I will probably regret posting this but… he actually did much better than I thought!”

The clip has since been liked over 11,500 times and has circulated widely on other social media platforms, such as Twitter and Instagram.

Francesca recently appeared in the critically acclaimed HBO drama We Are Who We Are, acting opposite Chloë Sevigny and Jack Dylan Grazer.

Meanwhile,The Irishman director is currently shooting his next film, the serial killer drama Killer of the Flower Moon, starring Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Leonardo DiCaprio.