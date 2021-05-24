Ant-Man star Evangeline Lilly may have accidentally given away the return of a past Marvel villain in the forthcoming MCU sequel Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Lilly, who plays Hope van Dyne (AKA Wasp) in the popular superhero franchise, recently celebrated receiving her script for Quantumania by sharing a post on Instagram.

“Got my script,” she told followers. “Read it. LOVE it. Can’t wait.”

In a series of hashtags after the caption, the actor referenced a number of her confirmed co-stars, including Paul Rudd, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Michael Douglas, as well as director Peyton Reed.

However, Lilly also tagged actor Corey Stoll, who played the villainous Darren Cross (AKA Yellowjacket) in the first Ant-Man film.

At the end of 2015’s Ant-Man, Stoll’s character was seen shrinking into nothing, with viewers assuming that he was killed. However, this being a comic book film, it’s always possible that his character could be revived and written into a future instalment.

While Lilly’s tag could just be a reference to Stoll’s past role in the franchise, the actor deleted the hashtag shortly after posting it, and appears to have subsequently deleted the entire post.

You can see screenshots of Lilly’s original post below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is expected to be released in cinemas in February 2023.