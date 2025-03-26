Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday

Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, and Paul Rudd are among the returning superheroes

Inga Parkel
in New York
Wednesday 26 March 2025 16:47 GMT
Comments
Marvel Announces All Major Cast Members For Avengers- Doomsday

Marvel has announced the list of new and returning cast members for its forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is expected to be released May 1, 2026, seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame.

In a Wednesday live stream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel revealed the superheroes preparing for battle.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man are among the first batch of returning Avengers.

Meanwhile, new superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby, who will star as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, out July 25, are also joining the Avengers line-up. So too will Lewis Pullman, who makes his Marvel debut as Robert Reynolds/Sentry this May in Thunderbolts.

Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie are among the stars returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday'
Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie are among the stars returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday' (Getty Images)

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel Phase Six, which is the studio’s next chapter after its Multiverse Saga. Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts are also a part of Phase Six.

In February, it was reported that production on Avengers 5 would begin sometime this month in the U.K.

Doomsday will be helmed by brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, who directed 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and both 2018 and 2019 Avengers installments.

Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free
Apple TV+ logo

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days

New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled

Try for free

It was originally supposed to be released this year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026; however, both films have since been delayed until 2026 and 2027 respectively.

In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch, appeared to confirm she would not be involved in the next two Avengers movies.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in