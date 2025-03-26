Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Marvel has announced the list of new and returning cast members for its forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.

The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is expected to be released May 1, 2026, seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame.

In a Wednesday live stream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel revealed the superheroes preparing for battle.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man are among the first batch of returning Avengers.

Meanwhile, new superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby, who will star as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, out July 25, are also joining the Avengers line-up. So too will Lewis Pullman, who makes his Marvel debut as Robert Reynolds/Sentry this May in Thunderbolts.

Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd and Anthony Mackie are among the stars returning for 'Avengers: Doomsday' ( Getty Images )

Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel Phase Six, which is the studio’s next chapter after its Multiverse Saga. Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts are also a part of Phase Six.

In February, it was reported that production on Avengers 5 would begin sometime this month in the U.K.

Doomsday will be helmed by brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, who directed 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and both 2018 and 2019 Avengers installments.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

It was originally supposed to be released this year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026; however, both films have since been delayed until 2026 and 2027 respectively.

In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch, appeared to confirm she would not be involved in the next two Avengers movies.