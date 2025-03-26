Marvel announces all major cast members for Avengers: Doomsday
Chris Hemsworth, Vanessa Kirby, Anthony Mackie, and Paul Rudd are among the returning superheroes
Marvel has announced the list of new and returning cast members for its forthcoming Avengers: Doomsday film.
The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is expected to be released May 1, 2026, seven years after its latest entry, Avengers: Endgame.
In a Wednesday live stream on YouTube and its social media channels, Marvel revealed the superheroes preparing for battle.
Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon; Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier; and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man are among the first batch of returning Avengers.
Meanwhile, new superheroes joining the Avengers ensemble include Simu Liu’s Shang-Chi, Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Tenoch Huerta Mejía’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever antagonist Namor, Kelsey Grammer’s Hank McCoy/Beast, and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.
Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby, who will star as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in the new Fantastic Four: First Steps, out July 25, are also joining the Avengers line-up. So too will Lewis Pullman, who makes his Marvel debut as Robert Reynolds/Sentry this May in Thunderbolts.
Avengers: Doomsday is part of Marvel Phase Six, which is the studio’s next chapter after its Multiverse Saga. Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts are also a part of Phase Six.
In February, it was reported that production on Avengers 5 would begin sometime this month in the U.K.
Doomsday will be helmed by brothers Anthony and Joseph Russo, who directed 2014’s Captain America: Winter Soldier, 2016’s Captain America: Civil War, and both 2018 and 2019 Avengers installments.
It was originally supposed to be released this year, followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2026; however, both films have since been delayed until 2026 and 2027 respectively.
In a recent interview, Elizabeth Olsen, known for her portrayal of Wanda Maximoff/The Scarlett Witch, appeared to confirm she would not be involved in the next two Avengers movies.
