Halle Berry addresses possible X-Men return in Avengers: Doomsday

Halle Berry has addressed the return of her X-Men co-stars in the forthcoming Avengers film.

The actor was notably missing from the list of actors who would appear in Avengers: Doomsday, which is bringing back a number of stars from the films released between 2000 to 2016.

Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen and James Marsden will all reprise their roles as Professor X, Magneto and Cyclops, as will Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn as Nightcrawler and Mystique, respectively.

Kelsey Grammer will also return as Beast, having shown up in a post-credits sequence for 2024 film The Marvels.

But fans were upset to see Berry’s name missing from the credits, with many assuming Storm would be a shoo-in to show up.

However, hope was kept alive when Marvel suggested more names would be confirmed nearer the film’s release, with their roles being filmed in secret.

Berry has now shut down the speculation, telling Black Girl Nerds she is “not going to be there”.

Maintaining that she definitely won’t be in the film, she added: “Keep waiting.”

The fifth superhero movie in the Avengers franchise is scheduled to be released on 1 Mat 2026, seven years after Avengers: Endgame. Filming has begun.

Halle Berry won’t be returning as X-Men character Storm in ‘Avengers: Doosmday’ ( Fox )

Doomsday’s cast will be led by Robert Downey Jr, the former Iron Man star who is now playing the villain, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Tom Hiddleston as Loki and Paul Rudd as Ant-Man.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige previously addressed the long wait between the fourth and fifth Avengers films, explaining that greater Marvel output on Disney+ has reduced the need for the ensemble blockbusters.

“The truth is, when we were doing Phase One, Phase Two, and Phase Three, there were [fewer] projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it felt appropriate at that point, that after every two or three years that it took for a phase, we would do an Avengers film,” he told MTV News in 2022.

“As [Phases] Four, Five and Six were coming together, there are more projects in less years — because of all the amazing stuff we’re now allowed to do on Disney+, and getting characters from Fox — Fantastic Four and Deadpool – that it felt like, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, that we thought Avengers movies aren’t cappers.”