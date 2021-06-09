Have you ever wanted to watch every single scene from the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order? If so, that task has been made much easier.

One MCU fan took it upon themselves to sort through every moment from all 23 films to date, which is more than 50 hours of scenes.

Twitter user @Tonygoldmark's mission is made all the more impressive considering that the timeline takes place in a variety of dimensions across around 1,000 years.

He unveiled his work earlier this year, claiming it only took him a few weeks – that's certainly one way to pass the time in lockdown.

It should also be noted that the list is filled with the official MCU films and not the TV shows, including Netflix's Daredevil or ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

“Well nerds, I f***in’ did it,” he wrote on Twitter. “Took me a global pandemic and a damn quarantine, but I did it. I figured out the precise chronological order of all the MCU movies (so far) BY SCENE. I’m out of my Goddamn mind. You’re welcome.”

According to Tony's research, the earliest MCU scene is the prologue of Thor: The Dark World with the latest understandably being attributed to most recent release, Spider-Man: Far From Home.

"Admittedly a LOT of this is just my own personal headcanon conjecture, but I've double- and triple-checked my work here and to my knowledge, none of this is contradictory," he added.

See his work here and below.

Unfortunately, there is no video edit showing every scene in order, but the official list is now available should anybody feel compelled to do so.