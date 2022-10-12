Disney delays release schedule with huge Marvel movies caught in the reshuffle

Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has pushed back the release dates for numerous films, including four huge projects.

The studio has overhauled its film schedule, with some highly anticipated films being caught up in the shuffle.

Blade fans will have to wait an additional year for the reboot starring Mahershala Ali. The film, which was scheduled for release on 3 November 2023, has been delayed to 6 September 2024.

The movement of Blade had a knock-on effect on the rest of the MCU, as reported by Variety.

Thankfully for fans, the much-anticipated third entry in the Deadpool franchise has been pushed only a few months back. Ryan Reynolds is due to reprise his red superhero suit on 8 November 2024, marginally later than its 6 September 2024 original date.

Fantastic Four has been shifted from 8 November 2024 to 14 February 2025, with a mystery untitled Marvel film delayed a few months from 14 February 2024 to 7 November 2025.

For those uninterested in comic-book adaptations, the historical drama Chevalier, which stars Kelvin Harrison Jr as the titular musician, is now slated for a theatrical release on 7 April 2023.

The movement of the Blade (left) reboot had a knock-on effect for other movies (Rex / Disney / Marvel)

Meanwhile, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes is set for release on 24 May 2024.

The fantasy action film, which is a new chapter in the Planet of the Apes saga, began filming in Sydney, New South Wales.

The movie – which will be directed by The Maze Runner’s Wes Ball – will pick up the story many years after the events of 2017’s War for the Planet of the Apes.

Previously set for 7 November 2025, Avengers: Secret Wars will now arrive at theatres on 5 May 2026.

A sequel to 2022’s Death on the Nile has been scheduled for 15 September 2023. The Haunting of Venice stars Michelle Yeoh and Tina Fey in Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Agatha Christie’s 1969 Hercule Poirot novel Hallowe’en Party.

The news of Blade’s postponement is not surprising given the recent news that director Bassam Tariq exited the project, which has led Marvel to pause production.