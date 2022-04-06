Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 breaks world record previously held by The Grinch

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has already broken a world record – despite being still more than a year away from release.

The hotly anticipated superhero sequel, starring Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, and Bradley Cooper, is currently in production.

Director James Gunn gave fans an update on the behind-the-scenes progress of filming, claiming that the high-budget space opera had set a new world record in the field of make-up.

“Just heard from our makeup folks at @LegacyEffects that yesterday #GotGVol3 officially passed the World Record for ‘the most makeup appliances created for a single production’,” he wrote.

The previous record holder was the 2000 Dr Seuss adaptation How the Grinch Stole Christmas, which saw Jim Carrey encased in an elaborate green bodysuit to portray the titular Grinch.

“Congrats, guys!” Gunn added. “Thanks for keeping practical effects alive!”

Little information has been released so far about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Will Poulter is set to feature in the film as Adam Warlock, a popular character from the Marvel comics.

Chukwudi Iwuji, who recently featured in the DC Comics miniseries Peacemaker, has also joined the Guardians cast as an as-yet-unnamed character.

The film is released in cinemas on 5 May 2021.