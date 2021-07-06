Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has debunked a popular fan theory linking Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) with another character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It had been suggested by some fans of the franchise that Pratt’s character (also called Peter Quill) was, in fact, the grandson of Steve Rogers (AKA Captain America), who travelled back in time at the end of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

After a Twitter user asked Gunn about the plausibility of this theory, the filmmaker dismissed it out of hand.

“Hogwash,” he wrote, citing the use of actor Gregg Henry, who briefly played Quill’s grandfather, as evidence that there was no connection to Captain America.

“@GreggHenry88 plays [Star-Lord’s] grandfather in a significant role,” he wrote. “His other grandfather would be whoever brought Ego into this world. Plus, Meredith Quill was born long after 1945 when Cap went into the ice.

“So Gregg Henry is Chris Evans? Also, Quill’s grandpa was still way too young to have been fighting in WWII.”

The story of Quill’s lineage has played a major role in the first two Guardians films.

The first movie began with the death of Quill’s mother, while the second introduced his father, an powerful alien god known as Ego.

Gunn is currently working on a third Guardians of the Galaxy film, which will be released in 2023.