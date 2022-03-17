Jared Leto says cinemas ‘wouldn’t exist’ without Marvel movies

Jared Leto has claimed that he doesn’t think cinemas would still exist if it wasn’t for Marvel movies.

The actor, best known for his roles in House of Gucci and Dallas Buyers Club, was talking to Variety about the financial health of the film industry when he made the claim.

He said: “If it wasn’t for Marvel films, I don’t even know if theatres would exist. It doesn’t seem like there’s room for everyone, and that starts to become a little heartbreaking.”

Leto also said that he was “a bit of a snob” when it came to his taste in film and that he was drawn to the titular role in Morbius because the character is an “outsider”.

In his first superhero role, Leto will play Dr Michael Morbius, a biochemist who when trying to cure himself of a fatal disease inadvertently turns himself into a vampire.

The film takes place in the same universe as the Venom and Spider-Man films with Michael Keaton reprising his role of Vulture from Spider-Man: Homecoming.

A crossover with Tom Hardy’s Venom has also been teased in the film’s trailer, where the character is referenced.

(Getty Images)

Morbius also stars Tyrese Gibson, Jared Harris and Doctor Who star Matt Smith.

Leto will next star in WeCrashed alongside Anne Hathaway on Apple TV+. It begins on Friday (18 March), and you can find our verdict here.