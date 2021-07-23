Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the existence of an Easter Egg in the new Black Widow film.

Fans of the new Scarlett Johansson-starring movie had spotted the potential Easter Egg upon the film’s dual cinema and Disney+ streaming release earlier this month.

Johannson’s character Natasha is seen wearing an arrow necklace in the film, and fans wanted to know if this was a nod to Clint Barton/Hawkeye.

Responding to fans after a watch party, Feige confirmed it was. “Yes, the arrow necklace was Scarlett’s idea.”

Feige also went on to reveal why Black Widow is one of the few Marvel films to have an opening title sequence.

Feige said it was included because they wanted to really show the "horrors" that the villain Dreykov was capable of.

"This is one of our few main title sequences but [director] Cate Shortland and the creative team really believed we should tell the story and the horrors that Dreykov was responsible for at the beginning of the movie,” Feige revealed in a tweet.

Meanwhile, The National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) this week (July 20) criticised Disney for the release strategy of Black Widow, which saw the film released in cinemas and the studio’s streaming service simultaneously.

In a press release, NATO blamed Disney for the film’s underperformance at the box office and urged the media giant to revert back to cinema-only releases.

Black Widow is out now in cinemas and on Disney Plus’s Premiere Access service.