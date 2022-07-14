Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ryan Gosling picks the Marvel character he’d like to play in the MCU

Actor has never starred in a superhero film

Jacob Stolworthy
Thursday 14 July 2022 11:56
Comments
Doctor Strange 2 trailer

Ryan Gosling has thrown his name into the ring to play a certain Marvel character in the MCU.

The actor, who was considered for a brief role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has never starred in a superhero film – but has expressed interest in doing so.

According to Josh Horowitz, who hosts the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling denied rumours he was attached to a project based on the character Nova.

However, Horowitz added on Twitter: “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER.”

Ghost Rider is a popular Marvel antihero, who has previously been played by Nicolas Cage.

Recommended

Concept art for Doctor Strange 2 revealed that Gosling was being considered for a cameo appearance in the film, playing a new version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character.

Gosling will next be seen in Netflix thriller The Gray Man.

He is also filming scenes for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which he’ll play Ken opposite Margot Robbie.

The Gray Man, released on Friday (15 July), is directed by Avengers: Infiinty War and Endgame filmmakers the Russo brothers.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in