Ryan Gosling picks the Marvel character he’d like to play in the MCU
Actor has never starred in a superhero film
Ryan Gosling has thrown his name into the ring to play a certain Marvel character in the MCU.
The actor, who was considered for a brief role in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has never starred in a superhero film – but has expressed interest in doing so.
According to Josh Horowitz, who hosts the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Gosling denied rumours he was attached to a project based on the character Nova.
However, Horowitz added on Twitter: “BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER.”
Ghost Rider is a popular Marvel antihero, who has previously been played by Nicolas Cage.
Concept art for Doctor Strange 2 revealed that Gosling was being considered for a cameo appearance in the film, playing a new version of Benedict Cumberbatch’s character.
Gosling will next be seen in Netflix thriller The Gray Man.
He is also filming scenes for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, in which he’ll play Ken opposite Margot Robbie.
The Gray Man, released on Friday (15 July), is directed by Avengers: Infiinty War and Endgame filmmakers the Russo brothers.
