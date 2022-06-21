Marvel fans think they’ve deduced where the current Marvel Cinematic Universe story arc is headed following comments from studio boss Kevin Feige.

The first three “phases” of the MCU built towards one unifying story – the Infinity Saga – which came to a head in 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War and its 2019 follow-up Avengers: Endgame.

While the eventual direction of the MCU’s ongoing Phase Four has yet to be revealed, Feige has stated that there have been “clues” to the shape of its wider saga.

“As we’re nearing the end of Phase Four, I think people will start to see where this next saga is going,” Feige said in an interview with Total Film.

“I think there have been many clues already, that are at least apparent to me, of where this whole saga is going. But we’ll be a little more direct about that in the coming months, to set a plan, so audiences who want to see the bigger picture can see a tiny, tiny, tiny bit more of the roadmap.”

Marvel fans have interpreted Feige’s comments as confirmation of a long-held theory about the future of the MCU.

Comic book readers have suggested that the next story arc will concern the Secret Wars storyline, which featured a multiversal war and saw a massive crossover between Marvel properties.

The appearance of Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) in season one of Loki appeared to point towards this, with Kang being one of Secret Wars’ major villains.

Jonathan Majors in ‘Loki’ (Marvel Studios)

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness also seemed to establish some of the lore which would be greater explored in the Secret Wars arc.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

The next film to be released in the MCU is Thor: Love and Thunder, which will be in cinemas from 8 July.

Earlier this year, fans spotted a tiny detail in the Love and Thunder trailer which they speculated could point to a post-Avengers: Endgame plot twist.