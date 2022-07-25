Marvel Studios has announced every film and TV show the studio plans to release up until 2025.

The hugely anticipated Marvel panel took place at Comic-Con on Saturday evening (23 July).

The annual comic book gathering and entertainment event is taking place this weekend in San Diego, California from Thursday (21 July) to Monday (24 July).

You can find the 10 biggest revelations from the Marvel Comic-Con panel – from crossover characters to surprise title changes – here.

With Marvel president Kevin Feige in attendance, the star-studded panel announced a slew of exciting new releases for fans to look forward to over the next three years.

As expected, the Disney Plus series She Hulk (released in August) and <em>Black Panther 2</em> (released in November) will conclude Phase Four of the MCU.

Phase Five launches in February 2023 with the much-anticipated release of <em>Ant-Man and the Wasp</em>: Quantumania, in which Bill Murray and Jonathan Majors star.

Following the Ant-Man sequel will be the spring 2023 release of Secret Invasion, a dark gritty political miniseries starring Samuel L Jackson’s Nick Fury alongside Ben Mendelsohn (the Skrull Talos), Don Cheadle (James Rhodes), and Martin Freeman as Everett K Ross. Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke are also due to star.

Phase four through to six – nicknamed The Multiverse Saga – will conclude with a double whammy of Avengers movies in 2025, released in May and November, respectively.

See the full calendar below:

17 February 2023: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania (FILM)

Directed by: Peyton Reed

Starring: Jonathan Majors, Paul Rudd, Kathryn Newton, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfieffer, Bill Murray

Spring 2023: Secret Invasion (TV)

Directed by: Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim

Starring: Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Don Cheadle, Martin Freeman, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke

5 May 2023: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (FILM)

Directed by: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Pom Klemnetieff, Sean Gunn, Will Poulter, Chukwudi Iwuji, and Maria Bakalova

Summer 2023: Echo (TV)

Directed by: Catriona McKenzie and Sydney Freeland

Starring: Alaqua Cox, Chaske Spencer, Devery Jacobs, Tantoo Cardinal

Summer 2023: Loki (TV)

Directed by: Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Eugene Cordero, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino

3 November 2023: Blade (FILM)\

Directed by: Bassam Tariq

Starring: Mahershala Ali

Fall 2023: Ironheart (TV)

Directed by : Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes

Starring: Dominique Thorne

Winter 2023/2024: Agatha: Coven of Chaos (TV)

Directed by: TBC

Starring: Kathryn Hahn

Spring 2024: Daredevil: Born Again (TV)

Directed by: TBC

Starring: Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio

3 May 2024: <strong>Captain America</strong>: New World Order (FILM)

Directed by: Julius Onah

Starring: Anthony Mackie

25 July: Thunderbolts (FILM)

Directed by: Jake Schreier

Starring: TBC

PHASE 6

8 November 2024: <strong>Fantastic Four</strong> (FILM)

Directed by: TBC (Jon Watts formerly attached)

Starring: TBC

2 May 2025: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (FILM)

Directed by: TBC (confirmed it will not be the Russo Brothers)

Starring: TBC

7 November 2025: Avengers: Secret Wars (FILM)

Directed by: TBC (confirmed it will not be the Russo Brothers)

Starring: TBC