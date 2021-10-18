The releases of all Marvel movies for 2022 have been postponed.

Disney announced the changes on Monday (18 October) as part of a long list of updates to its release schedule, which affect films outside of the superhero franchise too.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was supposed to come out on 25 March 2022 and is now scheduled for 6 May 2022.

Thor: Love and Thunder has moved from a planned release date of 6 May 2022 to 8 July 2022.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will now be released on 11 November 2022 instead of 8 July 2022, and The Marvels is slated for release on 17 February 2023 instead of 11 November 2022.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has been moved from 17 February 2023 to 28 July 2023.

Two untitled Marvel films, which were supposed to come out on 28 July 2023 and 6 October 2023, have been bumped off the release schedule.

Another untitled Marvel film has been moved from 10 November 2023 up to 3 November 2023.

Outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe, an untitled Indiana Jones movie has been postponed from 29 July 2022 to 30 June 2023.

An untitled live-action Disney film initially planned for release on 14 July 2023 has been removed from the schedule. And untitled film from 20th Century Studios, which was supposed to come out on 20 October 2023, has also been scrapped.

Disney sources told Variety the reshuffle is due to production scheduling, not box office performances.