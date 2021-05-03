Marvel has a bursting list of projects in the works.

Fans have been waiting for a new Marvel film ever since Spider-Man: Far From Home in July 2019, with the three that were scheduled to be released continually pushed back due to the pandemic.

With cinemas set to reopen around the world over the coming months, the Marvel release date calendar has been shifted for what fans are hoping will be the final time.

Making the wait that bit easier is Marvel’s Disney Plus TV shows, the first of which – WandaVision – concluded in February.

Below is a list of every new Marvel film and TV show on its way, and when you can expect to see them.

Loki

Showrunner: Michael Waldron

Starring: Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino

Loki is brought to the mysterious Time Variance Authority organisation after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame, and travels through time while altering human history. He ultimately ends up trapped in his very own crime thriller.

Disney Plus premiere date: 11 June 2021 / Finale date: 23 August 2021

Tom Hiddleston’s Loki TV show is coming in 2021

Black Widow

Director: Cate Shortland

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, David Harbour, Rachel Weisz

Following the events ofCaptain America: Civil War, Natasha Romanoff (Johansson) finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must confront her demons and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Cinema release date: 9 July 2021

What If…?

Showrunner: AC Bradley

Starring: Jeffrey Wright, Chadwick Boseman, Hayley Atwell, Jeff Goldblum (voices)

The animated series explores what would happen if major moments from the MCU occurred differently.

Disney Plus premiere date: Mid 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung, Michelle Yeoh

When Shang-Chi (Liu) is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organisation, he is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind.

Cinema release date: 3 September 2021

Eternals

Director: Chloé Zhao

Starring: Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani

After an unexpected tragedy following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals – an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years – reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Cinema release date: 5 November 2021

The cast of Marvel film ‘Eternals’ (Getty Images)

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Director: Jon Watts

Starring: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx

Following the climatic events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter Parker (Holland) must contend with the fact that the world now knows his identity, as well as the arrival of Electro (Foxx) and Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina) – villains from previous Spider-Man franchises. Doctor Strange (Cumberbatch) will also be along for the ride.

Cinema release date: 17 December 2021

Ms Marvel

Showrunner: Bisha K Ali

Starring: Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Nimra Bucha

Sixteen-year-old Muslim Pakistani-American Kamala Khan (Vellani), who writes superhero fan fiction of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), gains shape-shifting powers.

Disney Plus premiere date: Late 2021

Tom Holland’s Peter Parker will take on old ‘Spider-Man’ foes in new film (Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye

Showrunner: Jonathan Igla

Starring: Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Florence Pugh

The time Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Renner) spent as the assassin Ronin in Avengers: Endgame explored. Meanwhile, he hands his mantle over to a young protégé named Kate Bishop (Steinfeld).

Disney Plus premiere date: Late 2021

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Director: Sam Raimi

Starring: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Rachel McAdams

After the events of Avengers: Endgame and WandaVision, Dr Stephen Strange's continuing research on the Time Stone is hindered by a friend-turned-enemy, resulting in Strange unleashing unspeakable evil.

Cinema release date: 25 March 2022

Thor: Love and Thunder

Director: Taika Waititi

Starring: Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt, Christian Bale

Hemsworth returns as Thor alongside the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy in a film that will see Portman’s Jane gain similar powers to him, after becoming the Mighty Thor.

Cinema release date: 6 May 2022

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ cast will show up in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ (Rex Features)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Director: Ryan Coogler

Starring: Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett, Winston Duke

The long-awaited return to Wakanda will explore the history of its many characters, reportedly including Erik Kilmonger (Michael B Jordan), the villain from the first film. Chadwick Boseman’s lead character will not be recast following the actor’s death in 2020.

Cinema release date: 8 July 2022

The Marvels

Director: Nia DaCosta

Starring: Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, Zawe Ashton

The Captain Marvel sequel will see Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel reunited with the adult version of Monica Rambeau (Parris) as well as Ms Marvel (Vellani).

Cinema release date: 11 November 2022

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan

A Christmas special set between the events of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 and the forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, which will be released in 2023.

Disney Plus premiere date: December 2022

Moon Knight

Showrunner: Jeremy Slater

Starring: Oscar Isaac, May Calamawy, Ethan Hawke

The show will follow Marc Spector (Isaac), a former CIA agent, who is saved by the moon god Khonshu during a mission and turned into the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth.

Disney Plus premiere date: 2022 TBC

She-Hulk

Showrunner: Jessica Gao

Starring: Tatiana Maslany, Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Ginger Gonzaga

This series revolves around Bruce Banner's cousin (Maslany), who gains superpowers after receiving a blood transfusion from the character played by Ruffalo. The Abomination, the villain played by Roth in The Incredible Hulk, will return.

Disney Plus premiere date: 2022 TBC

Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo will lead ‘She-Hulk’ TV series (Getty Images)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Jonathan Majors

The third film in the franchise will see Scott “Ant-Man” Lang and Hope van Dyne, also known as the Wasp, get caught up in Quantum Realm madness, which will pit them on a collision with classic Marvel villain Kang the Conqueror (Majors).

Cinema release date: 2022 TBC

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3

Director: James Gunn

Starring: Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff

The third outing for the Guardians of the Galaxy characters that will undoubtedly see Peter “Star-Lord” Quill (Pratt) hunt for the missing Gamora (Zoë Saldana), who disappeared at the end of Avengers: Endgame.

Cinema release date: 2023 TBC

Fantastic Four

Director Jon Watts

Cast: TBC

Characters including Mr Fantastic, Susan Storm, The Thing and Human Torch will finally get their first standalone MCU film.

Cinema release date: 2023 TBC

Secret Invasion

Showrunner: Kyle Bradstreet

Starring: Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman

Nick Fury (Jackson) springs into action as he discovers a sect of Skrulls have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth.

Disney Plus premiere date: 2023 TBC

Nick Fury will take centre stage in ‘Secret Invasion’ (Marvel Studios)

Ironheart

Showrunner: TBC

Starring: Dominique Thorn

A certified super-genius named Riri Williams (Thorn) designs a suit of armour similar to Iron Man’s using material stolen from campus. When campus security knocks at her door, she flees while wearing the suit.

Disney Plus premiere date: 2023 TBC

Armour Wars

Showrunner: TBC

Starring: Don Cheadle

James “War Machine” Rhodes (Cheadle) must confront one of Tony Stark's greatest fears when Stark's tech falls into the wrong hands.

Disney Plus premiere date: 2023 TBC

Untitled Wakanda Series

Showrunner: Ryan Coogler

Starring: TBC

A new series set in the world of Black Panther’s Wakanda.

Disney Plus premiere date: TBC

