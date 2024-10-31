Jude Law shares one ‘wish’ that would have improved Marvel film he starred in

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Jude Law has shared the one “wish” he had that would have made his Marvel experience better.

Several actors have spoken candidly about their time working on Marvel films, including Anthony Hopkins and Christian Bale, who said starring as the villain in Thor: Love and Thunder was “monotonous”.

Law appeared in the 2019 film Captain Marvel, playing Starforce leader Yon-Rogg opposite Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers.

While Law reflects overall positively on his time working with the studio, calling it “a really good experience”, he has levelled that he would have liked more freedom with the role.

Law told Variety: “I wish I’d been allowed to have a bit more fun with the part. I wanted him to be more arch. I wanted to lean into the humour more.”

He also pointed out an irony with the relentless amount of training they put actors through ahead of the film’s stunts.

“Those suits are hard to move in because they’re thick rubber. You go to stunt camp for a couple of months, where you’re doing all these fight rehearsals and learning to do all this stuff. And then you put the suit on, and you go, ‘Oh! I can’t touch my toes! How am I going to do all that stuff with this thing on?’ You figure it out though.”

While the Marvel Cinematic Universe has now introduced the Multiverse, a series of alternate worlds featuring characters old and new, Law, who will now appear in the Star Wars universe, has categorically said his character won’t be returning.

The British actor said in a new interview: “I don’t think there was much more they could get out of Yon-Rogg. That, for me, was the height of Marvel.”

Antony Hopkins was previously dismissive of his role as Odin in the Thor franchise, telling The New York Times: “They put me in armour; they shoved a beard on me. Sit on the throne; shout a bit. If you’re sitting in front of a green screen, it’s pointless acting it.”

Meanwhile, Bale said: “I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You’ve got good people. You’ve got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn’t even differentiate one stage from the next.”