Marvel bosses reportedly unhappy over viral Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson and Rita Ora photos

Marvel bosses were reportedly unimpressed with the recent photographs of director Taika Waititi together with Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson.

Last week, the director, singer and actor made headlines when photos of the trio sharing an intimate moment on the balcony of Waititi’s Sydney home went viral on social media.

Waititi is currently filming the highly anticipated sequel Thor: Love and Thunder together with actor Thompson (who plays Valkyrie) in Australia.

The director began publicly dating Ora last month, arriving together at the premiere of RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under in April.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Marvel bosses have reportedly reprimanded the Kiwi filmmaker for the photograph.

An insider close to Thor: Love and Thunder’s production told the publication that the behaviour exhibited in the photo are “not exactly the image they’re looking to project in relation to one of their biggest franchises”.

They added that although the 45-year-old has a reputation for being a “party animal”, the photos “crossed a line” for Marvel bosses.

Fans were sent into a frenzy when the photographs were released, with the image of the three sharing a kiss quickly going viral on social media.

The Oscar-winning director has previously impressed Marvel fans with his critically acclaimed 2017 Thor sequel titled Thor: Ragnarok.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth film in the franchise and sees Waititi return to the director’s seat. Chris Hemsworth is set to reprise his role as the titular superhero.

The film is slated for release on 6 May 2022.