Marvel has officially addressed a fan theory about Avengers: Endgamethat has circulated on the internet for years.

The theory, which some fans have described as “gross” and “disgusting”, concerns the villain Thanos, played in Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Endgame (2019) by Josh Brolin.

Over the course of two films, the Avengers struggle to defeat Thanos, as he acquires absolute power by collecting the infinity stones.

Eventually, he is defeated when Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) weaponises the infinity stones against him.

However, some fans have speculated that he could in fact have been defeated much sooner, by the size-changing hero Ant-Man (Paul Rudd).

According to the popular theory, Ant Man should have been able to shrink down to minature size before climbing into Thanos from below and expanding inside of him.

Marvel directly alluded to the idea in a new video starring Rudd and his Ant-Man co-star Evangeline Lilly, which was shown on the Disney Wish cruise.

Josh Brolin as Thanos in ‘Avengers: Infinity War' (Marvel Studios)

“Before we start, let me address the elephant in the room,” Rudd says, in character as Scott Lang. “There’s a lot of chatter out there asking why I didn’t shrink down, go in and er… kill Thanos, in a really creative way.

“First of all, gross,” he continues. “Secondly, it’s much more complicated than that. Allow me to explain…”

At this point, Lilly’s Hope van Dyne interjects, saying: “If only we had the time!”

The footage has been shared on social media via fan-captured video.

Meanwhile, a deleted scene from Endgame may have proved another fan theory about Thanos correct.

