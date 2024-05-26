Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Massiel Taveras was filmed appearing to push away a security guard on the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival, just days after Kelly Rowland scolded the same usher.

The actor, 39, was attending the premiere of the French film The Count of Monte Cristo, based on the novel by Alexandre Dumas and directed by Matthieu Delaporte, when the incident occurred.

As the star posed on the red carpet, in a dress with a white train embellished with a picture of Jesus Christ, the female security guard could be seen guiding the actress inside as she tried to pose for photos.

The guard appeared to place her arm over Taveras’ head and chest as she attempted to usher her inside. Taveras then turned around and seemingly placed her hand over the guard’s face in retaliation.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Taveras for comment.

It comes days after Kelly Rowland was seen heatedly scolding the same Cannes security guard on Thursday (21 May).

This lady is a STRAIGHT UP HATER… first Kelly Rowland and NOW Massiel Taveras…..she needs to be TERMINATED pic.twitter.com/ozDqJkInIL — CUNTboy Carter🤠 (@YallQunt) May 25, 2024

The former Destiny Child’s singer was attending the premiere of French film Marcello Mio when the guard then appeared to stand on the star’s dress.

The “Motivation” singer then turned around to speak sternly to the guard, who appeared not to back down, before she then raised her finger to visibly scold her.

Other event staff appeared to calm the guard down as the singer walked away from the altercation. The guard could then be seen laughing to colleagues.

Fans have called for the guard to be removed from the film festival following the string of incidents with actors on the red carpet.

“This lady is a straight up hater,” one person wrote on X/Twitter. “She needs to be terminated.”

“They really messed up her moment!” another fan claimed. “The press couldn’t get a good shot of her [Taveras’] dress”

Taveras posted about her dress on Instagram, writing: “Jesus Christ is in Cannes. This masterpiece [has] been created exclusively for this unforgettable night.

The actor revealed her eye catching dress had been designed by Giannina Azar and “hand painted by the mega-talented Yan Páez”.

“El Cristo is the son of God, there he is for the very first time at the 77th Cannes Film Festival,” she wrote.

Rowland addressed the viral video of her scolding the Cannes security guard earlier this week.

Speaking to AP Entertainment about the ordeal, Rowland said: “The woman knows what happened; I know what happened.

“I have a boundary, and I stand by those boundaries and that is it. And there were other women who attended that carpet, who did not look quite like me,” she added.

“And they didn’t get scolded, or pushed off or told to get off. And I stood my ground, and she felt like she had to stand hers. But I stood my ground.”