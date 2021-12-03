The Matrix Resurrections has a lot of surprises in store for fans – but one has now been revealed weeks before it’s released.

A theory has been doing the rounds ever since the unveiling of the film’s trailer earlier this year, and it has now been confirmed by Warner Bros Korea.

The theory is centred on the character played by Priyanka Chopra, who briefly appears in the trailer reading Alice in Wonderland: Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll.

Many believed that her character could be a grown up version of the character Sati, who was featured in The Matrix Revolutions.

Sati was a programme that was due to be deleted for not having a defined purpose – however, after her parents made a deal with the Meovingian, she was saved.

In a new Instagram post, that’s been highlighted by Den of Geek, Warner Bros Korea shared a photo of Chopra in character, writing “#사티ㅣ#프리앙카초프라.”

This translates as: “#Sati | #Priyanka Chopra.”

Warner Bros Korea confirmed return of Sati in new post (Instagram @warnerbros.korea)

Keanu Reeves started filming on the sequel in 2021 alongside returning star Carrie Ann Moss and new additions Neil Patrick Harris and Watchmen actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

Priyanka Chopra is playing an adult Sati in ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ (Warner Bros Pictures)

The film will be released on 21 December.