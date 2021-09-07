Thousands of unique video teasers have been unveiled for Matrix: Resurrections.

The wave of promotional material was unveiled on Tuesday ahead of the release of the film’s first trailer, which is scheduled for Thursday.

The teasers can be accessed online by visiting the url “whatisthematrix.com”. It immediately redirects to thechoiceisyours.whatisthematrix.com.

On this page, visitors are prompted to click on either a red pill or a blue pill. This is a reference to the scene in the 1999 The Matrix in which Morpheus (Laurence Fishburne) asks Neo (Keanu Reeves) to pick between two such pills.

In that scenario, the blue pill would enable Neo to remain ignorant of the Matrix and how machines have come to control human beings, while the red pill would show him the truth.

On the website, both the blue pill and the red pill lead to changing video teasers for the forthcoming films. The teasers typically include the website displaying the current time in the visitor’s location. They also feature brief excerpts from the movie, including some of Reeves as Neo.

According to Gizmodo, the website can unlock 180,000 unique video teasers. Which teaser is offered up at any given time reportedly depends on the time of day and which pill is chosen.

Matrix: Resurrections is planned for release on 22 December in the UK and in the US. It will be the fourth film in the Matrix franchise and will come out 18 years after the most recent instalment, the 2003 The Matrix Revolutions.