Matt Damon reveals hilarious reason why his daughter refuses to watch Good Will Hunting

Matt Damon has revealed the reason why his daughter refuses to watch Good Will Hunting.

Damon won an Oscar for his performance in the 1997 film, starring as a mathematical genius undergoing an emotional crisis.

Ben Affleck, Robin Williams and Minnie Driver also star in the critically-acclaimed drama.

During a recent appearance on CBS This Morning, Damon told the host Seth Doane that his daughter has held out on watching the film because she fears it “might be good”.

The 50-year-old continued: “She doesn’t want to see any moves that I’m in that she thinks might be good. She just likes to give me s***.”

Damon is the father of four daughters – Alexia, Gia, Stella and Isabella – who he shares with his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Speaking about his critically-panned 2016 film The Great Wall, Damon recalled: “My daughter said, ‘Hey, remember that movie you did, The Wall?’ I said, ‘It was called The Great Wall.’ She goes, ‘Dad, there was nothing great about that movie.’

“She keeps my feet on the ground,” laughed the actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Damon continued: “I like that [my daughters] know that I love my job. They know it’s time-consuming and a lot of work, and that it fills me up.”

The actor is next set to star in the forthcoming drama Stillwater, in which he plays an Oklahoma oil rig worker whose daughter is imprisoned in France.

Stillwater is slated for a theatrical release in the UK on 6 August.