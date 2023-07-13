Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Emily Blunt and Matt Damon couldn’t hold back their laughter as they discussed being each other’s neighbours on The One Show.

The stars of The Martian and The Devil Wears Prada live in the same building in New York, as well as co-starring in Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer.

As they appeared on BBC One’s magazine programme The One Show on Wednesday (12 July), host Jermaine Jenas asked the pair whether it was true they resided near each other, with Damon saying: “God help me.”

“Nosy neighbour over there, always scratching at the door,” Blunt said, with Damon joking that he was “like Gollum outside your house.”

Asked by Alex Jones if Damon was a “needy” neighbour, Blunt said: “Oh he’s so needy. He’s like, ‘Hey #available tonight’.”

“#Nodinnerplansagain!” Damon added.

Giggling, Blunt clarified that she actually “adored” having Damon as a neighbour. “It’s the best,” she said, while he said: “We have a lot of fun.”

Blunt lives with The Office star John Krasinski, her husband of 13 years, and their two daughters Hazel, nine, and Violet, seven.

Damon, meanwhile, has been married to his wife Luciana Barroso for 18 years. The pair share daughters Alexia, 24, Isabella, 17, Gia 14, and Stella, 12.

The two actors appear opposite Cillian Murphy in the latest film from Interstellar director Nolan, which centres on the creation of the atomic bomb.

In a recent interview, Blunt spoke about making the “important” decision to step back from acting in order to spend more time with her children.

“This year, I’m not working. I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is nine, so we’re in the last year of single digits,” she explained. “And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.

“It’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

From L-R: Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh and Matt Damon attend the ‘Oppenheimer’ premiere (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Damon, meanwhile, has talked candidly about the time he “fell into a depression” while filming a particularly regrettable movie project.

“I remember halfway through production and you’ve still got months to go and you’ve taken your family somewhere, you know, and you’ve inconvenienced them, and I remember my wife pulling me up because I fell into a depression about like, what have I done?” he said.

“I do [have] pride myself, in a large part because of her, at being a professional actor and what being a professional actor means is you go and you do the 15-hour day and give it absolutely everything, even in what you know is going to be a losing effort.”

Oppenheimer is released in cinemas on Friday 21 July.