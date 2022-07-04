Matthew McConaughey fans wild about his July 4 message: ‘Run for president!’

Matthew McConaughey fans have welcomed his July 4 message, which the actor shared on social media.

On Twitter and Instagram today (4 July), alongside the caption, “Build a better nest,” the film star, 52, posted a video recording of himself sitting in a chair while drinking a glass of his Wild Turkey Longbranch bourbon.

“Did you know our national bird – the bald eagle – its primary purpose in life is to build a better nest,” McConaughey says in the clip released on US holiday, Independence Day.

“I don’t know why but I like that.”

Fans have shared a host of reactions to the message, with some praising the video and calling for the actor to run for office. “Run for President!” wrote one, while another commented: “Just announce you’re running for president already.”

“Sounds like a good presidential slogan for you,” said one fan, with regards to the “Build a better nest” comment.

“Please seriously consider running for Governor of Texas, you will win by a landslide,” wrote another.

Many assumed the message had a deeper meaning, with one writing: “We all need to ensure we're building better nests, as well as our country.”

“Build a better nest... so simply put,” one user praised.

“I can dig it,” someone agreed. “Imagine if we all focused on building up instead of tearing down.”

However, not everybody was keen on statement. “For someone with a high level of charisma this was a very boring message,” criticised one person.

In May, a few days after the Uvalde, Texas school massacre, which left 19 children and two adults dead, McConaughey, a Uvalde native, returned to his hometown to console the community.

Shortly after, he delivered an emotional message about gun control during a White House press briefing.

There, the Dallas Buyers Club star shared details about the victims, urging elected officials to do something to keep “our children safe”.